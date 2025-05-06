Aviat Networks Inc. Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.53 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $3.87 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Aviat Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.29 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $112.64 million from $110.82 million last year.

Aviat Networks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.53 Mln. vs. $3.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $112.64 Mln vs. $110.82 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $430 - $470 Mln

