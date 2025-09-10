Aviat Networks Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $5.2 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $1.5 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Aviat Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.7 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $115.3 million from $116.7 million last year.

Aviat Networks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.2 Mln. vs. $1.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $115.3 Mln vs. $116.7 Mln last year.

For the full year 2026, the company expects revenue between $440 and $460 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.