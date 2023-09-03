Aviat Networks (FRA:HSD1) Price Target Increased by 5.37% to 53.23

The average one-year price target for Aviat Networks (FRA:HSD1) has been revised to 53.23 / share. This is an increase of 5.37% from the prior estimate of 50.52 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.06 to a high of 58.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 101.63% from the latest reported closing price of 26.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aviat Networks. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSD1 is 0.15%, an increase of 7.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.36% to 10,519K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Capital Management holds 752K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares, representing an increase of 35.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSD1 by 30.09% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 606K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSD1 by 2.13% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 501K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSD1 by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 499K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSD1 by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 452K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 14.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSD1 by 18.12% over the last quarter.

