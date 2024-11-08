News & Insights

Aviat Networks’ Annual Meeting Highlights Shareholder Engagement

November 08, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Aviat Networks ( (AVNW) ) has issued an announcement.

At the fiscal year 2024 annual meeting, the company saw robust participation from shareholders, with about 85.8% casting their votes. Key outcomes included the election of directors, ratification of Deloitte & Touche as auditors, and approval of executive compensation and the amended 2018 Incentive Plan. Notably, shareholders also supported holding regular advisory votes on executive pay, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in corporate governance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

