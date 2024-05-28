News & Insights

Aviat Networks Announces Executive Transition and New CFO Appointment

May 28, 2024 — 06:48 pm EDT

Aviat Networks (AVNW) has shared an announcement.

Aviat Networks, Inc. has announced the appointment of Michael Connaway as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 28, 2024. Connaway brings a wealth of experience from previous CFO roles at Honeywell International Inc. and ABB’s Industrial Solutions business. His compensation includes a $525,000 base salary with the potential for significant bonuses and long-term incentives, including $1,000,000 in restricted stock awards. Concurrently, David Gray, the former CFO, has resigned and entered a consulting agreement with the Company, ensuring a smooth transition.

For detailed information about AVNW stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

