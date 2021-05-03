Aviat (AVNW) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on May 5, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 62.6%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average.



This Austin, TX-based company is expected to have recorded higher revenues year over year. Its performance might have been driven by the increasing market traction of its microwave transport product and software offerings.



During the fiscal third quarter, Aviat was selected by DISH Network as a key supplier of 5G microwave transport. LTD Broadband, an Internet service provider, deployed Aviat’s WTM 4000 microwave and multi-band platform systems in its network middle mile for fiber redundancy.



For the March quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $64 million, indicating growth of 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 37 cents, which suggests an increase of 85% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aviat this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Aviat’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at 37 cents.

Aviat Networks, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Aviat Networks, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Aviat Networks, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Aviat currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

