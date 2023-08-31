Aviat (AVNW) to Help Modernize Hoosier's Transmission Network

Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW recently announced that it has inked a definitive agreement with Hoosier Energy for an undisclosed amount to help modernize the transmission network of the utility company. This multi-year, multi-phase project will equip Hoosier with the most advanced technology for optimum performance.



In particular, Hoosier will deploy Aviat's new IRU600 UHP 11 GHz indoor microwave radio, which reportedly delivers the highest transmitter power in the industry, to relocate majority of its existing 6 GHz links to 11 GHz. This, in turn, is likely to address its concerns about the potential risk of interference for a reliable and uninterrupted transmission.



Headquartered in Bloomington, IN, Hoosier operates as a generation and transmission cooperative, offering electricity and related services to 18-member distribution cooperatives in central and southern Indiana and southeastern Illinois. It strives to function as a community-focused organization that efficiently delivers affordable, reliable and safe energy. The network upgrade process is a significant step in this endeavor.



With an experience of more than seven decades, Aviat has been a global provider of microwave networking solutions. It offers public and private operators communications networks to cater to the accretive demand for IP-centric, multi-gigabit data services.



Backed by avant-garde technology, Aviat simplifies the entire lifecycle of designing, deploying and maintaining wireless transport networks with greater performance and reliability. The company is well-positioned to benefit from robust market dynamics, cost-reduction efforts, favorable customer mix and higher investments in innovative software solutions. A solid liquidity position and healthy balance sheet are likely to aid the company in executing key long-term strategic objectives.



With a resilient business model, Aviat Networks benefits from strong demand for best-in-class broadband connectivity in rural areas and mission-critical networks. Also, higher revenues from private network businesses in North America, significant bottom-line improvement and margin expansion fueled by an upsurge in software sales bolsters the company’s profitability.



It has gained 8.5% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 15.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Aviat currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Picks

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 8.8% in the last reported quarter. It has a VGM Score of B.



Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, T-Mobile is a national wireless service provider. The company offers services under the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint brands. T-Mobile, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC is a Zacks Rank #2 stock. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.3% and delivered an earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.