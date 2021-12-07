Aviat (AVNW) Partners Wisper for Rural Broadband Connectivity

Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW has collaborated with Wisper Internet to deploy its WTM 4000 radio platform. The avant-garde offering from Aviat will enable Wisper to deliver high-speed broadband connectivity to the underserved communities across the Midwestern region of the United States.



Based in Mascoutah, IL, Wisper Internet is a local Internet provider that primarily caters to the residents based across the Midwest. The company is committed to bridging the digital gap in rural America with superfast Internet services. Apart from Illinois, it boasts an augmented footprint across Missouri, Indiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas.



Aviat’s WTM 4000 platform is an ultra-high capacity, all-outdoor microwave radio. The solution is equipped with a built-in spectrum analyzer, which enables operators to determine alternative channel options, detect network interference and deliver services with utmost reliability.



It is touted as the first-ever radio purpose-built for Software-Defined Networking and has been specifically designed to address capacity and cost woes. It can also be integrated with AviatCloud apps to offer simplicity in design, deployment and management. This cost-effective offering consumes less power compared with other microwave radios.



Built for IP/MPLS networks, WTM 4000 fulfills greater capacity requirements and protects the network from pending traffic growth on the back of minimum power, space and cooling costs of indoor equipment. Aviat’s WTM 4000 platform reduces antenna sizes and can support 10 Gbps and 20 Gbps over long and short distances, respectively.



Wisper intends to expand its service reach across six states as part of the partnership. The company is leveraging its award worth $220.3 million, received from FCC's Connect America Fund Phase II (CAF II) auction, to boost network deployments.



In a bid to cut down inventory stocking, Wisper is taking delivery of in-stock radios through Aviat's e-commerce site within days. Driven by a diligent operational execution, the latest network modernization move is expected to boost remote work, distance education and healthcare facilities in rural areas, thanks to the superior broadband connectivity.



Aviat is well-positioned to benefit from robust market dynamics, cost-reduction efforts, favorable customer mix and higher investments in innovative software solutions. A solid liquidity position and balance sheet despite the COVID-19 uncertainties are likely to aid the company in executing key long-term strategic objectives.



Backed by a resilient business model, Aviat Networks benefits from strong demand for best-in-class broadband connectivity in rural areas and mission-critical networks. Also, higher revenues from private network business in North America, significant bottom-line improvement and margin expansion fueled by an upsurge in software sales bolster the company’s profitability.



The Austin, TX-based company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have gained 42.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 10.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the industry, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past 30 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. The stock has surged a solid 139.2% in the past year.



Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM is another solid pick for investors, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 8.6% upward over the past 30 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has gained 10.5% in the past year. QCOM has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.3%.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR also carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has narrowed from a loss of $1.22 per share to a loss of 97 cents over the past 30 days.



Sierra Wireless delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average. It has returned 10.2% in the past year. SWIR has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.