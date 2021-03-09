GigCapital6, the sixth blank check company formed by semiconductor veteran Avi Katz, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $350 million in an initial public offering.



The Palo Alto, CA-based company plans to raise $350 million by offering 35 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, GigCapital6 would command a market value of $449 million.



The company was formed by Director Avi Katz, who previously co-founded and led semiconductor company GigPeak until its sale to Integrated Device Technology (IDT), and CEO and Chairman Raluca Dinu, the former VP and General Manager of IDT's Optical Interconnects Division. GigCapital6 plans to target the TMT, cybersecurity, privacy and sustainable industries.



Katz's other SPACs include GigCapital5 (GIA.U), which filed concurrently with GigCapital6; February 2021 IPO GigCapital4 (GIGGU; +0% from $10 offer price); May 2020 IPO GigCapital3 (GIK; +15%), which has a pending merger agreement with Lightning eMotors; June 2019 IPO GigCapital2 (GIX; +1%), which has a pending merger agreement with digital health and telemedicine companies UpHealth and Cloudbreak Health; and December 2017 IPO GigCapital, which completed its merger with CPaaS provider Kaleyra (KLR; +68%) in November 2019.



GigCapital6 was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GIFFU. It filed confidentially on February 23, 2021. Oppenheimer & Co. and William Blair are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Avi Katz's sixth SPAC GigCapital6 files for a $350 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

