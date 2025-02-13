$AVGR stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AVGR stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,097,158 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AVGR:
$AVGR Insider Trading Activity
$AVGR insiders have traded $AVGR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY M SOINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,690 shares for an estimated $2,054
- HIMANSHU PATEL (Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,215 shares for an estimated $1,233
- NABEEL PAUL SUBAINATI (Vice President, Finance) sold 1,255 shares for an estimated $698
$AVGR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $AVGR stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 37,253 shares (+85.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,390
- UBS GROUP AG added 26,164 shares (+261640.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,855
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 10,442 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,541
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 724 shares (+21.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $687
- CITIGROUP INC added 539 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $440
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 11 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 4 shares (+33.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3
