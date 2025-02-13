$AVGR stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AVGR stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,097,158 of trading volume.

$AVGR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AVGR:

$AVGR insiders have traded $AVGR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY M SOINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,690 shares for an estimated $2,054

HIMANSHU PATEL (Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,215 shares for an estimated $1,233

NABEEL PAUL SUBAINATI (Vice President, Finance) sold 1,255 shares for an estimated $698

$AVGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $AVGR stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

