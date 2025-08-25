AVGO's Strong Portfolio Drives Up Semiconductor Sales: What's Ahead?

Broadcom AVGO is riding on an expanding portfolio that is driving semiconductor sales. The company is now shipping the Jericho4 Ethernet fabric router that has the ability to interconnect more than one million custom AI accelerators (XPUs) across multiple data centers. Jericho4 helps Broadcom offer a complete portfolio of networking solutions that includes the Tomahawk 6, Tomahawk Ultra and NICs.



In June, AVGO announced the shipment of its Tomahawk 6, the world’s first 102.4 Terabits/sec Ethernet switch. In mid-July, AVGO announced shipping of Tomahawk Ultra, its Ethernet switch, which achieves 250ns switch latency at full 51.2 Tbps throughput. Tomahawk Ultra delivers line-rate switching performance even at minimum packet sizes of 64 bytes, supporting up to 77 billion packets per second.



Broadcom is benefiting from strong demand for XPUs, which are a type of application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chips necessary to train Generative AI models. Rich partner base, including NVIDIA, Arista Networks, Alphabet, Dell Technologies, Meta Platform, Juniper and Supermicro, has been a key catalyst. AVGO expects third-quarter fiscal 2025 AI revenues to jump 60% year over year to $5.1 billion, driven by these factors. Semiconductor revenues are anticipated to grow 25% year over year to $9.1 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Semiconductor sales is pegged at $9.12 billion, indicating 25.3% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

AVGO Faces Tough Competition in the Semiconductor Market

Broadcom is a major player in the semiconductor market but is facing stiff competition from the likes of NVIDIA NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices AMD.



NVIDIA’s Data Center business has become its primary growth engine, driven by increasing demand for AI infrastructure. Continued buildouts of AI factories worldwide, as well as growing orders from governments and enterprises looking to secure sovereign AI infrastructure, are likely to continue driving demand for NVIDIA’s AI chips. Strong adoption of the new Blackwell platform and continued orders from hyperscalers like Microsoft, Google and Amazon are key catalysts.



AMD is strengthening its footprint in the AI market through an expanding portfolio. AMD recently introduced its comprehensive, end-to-end AI platform at the 2025 Advancing AI event, introducing the powerful Instinct MI350 Series GPUs with 4x generational AI compute gains. AMD’s solutions as alternatives to NVIDIA’s Blackwell, especially in cost-sensitive or specialized AI workloads.

AVGO’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Broadcom shares have appreciated 26.8% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 12.5%.

The AVGO stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Earnings of 36.85X compared with the broader sector’s 27.64X. Broadcom has a Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.63 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting 36.1% growth from fiscal 2024’s reported figure.



Broadcom currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

