AVGO

$AVGO stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 24, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$AVGO stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,518,650,994 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $AVGO:

$AVGO Insider Trading Activity

$AVGO insiders have traded $AVGO stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HENRY SAMUELI has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 663,976 shares for an estimated $120,576,862.
  • MARK DAVID BRAZEAL (Chief Legal & Corp Affairs Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 75,168 shares for an estimated $15,155,436.
  • CHECK KIAN LOW sold 48,000 shares for an estimated $11,296,800
  • HOCK E TAN (President and CEO) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $10,798,200
  • CHARLIE B KAWWAS (President, Semi Solutions Grp) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $9,279,200
  • DIANE M BRYANT sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,400,200
  • KIRSTEN M. SPEARS (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 12,570 shares for an estimated $2,886,323
  • HARRY L. YOU sold 6,540 shares for an estimated $1,569,626
  • EDDY W HARTENSTEIN sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $918,548
  • JUSTINE PAGE sold 800 shares for an estimated $148,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AVGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,782 institutional investors add shares of $AVGO stock to their portfolio, and 1,592 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 17,495,042 shares (+28.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,056,050,537
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 15,171,849 shares (+46.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,517,441,472
  • NORGES BANK added 14,996,908 shares (+25.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,476,883,150
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 14,473,289 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,355,487,321
  • LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 12,472,515 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,891,627,877
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 10,033,694 shares (+2.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,326,211,616
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 8,417,851 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,951,594,575

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AVGO Government Contracts

We have seen $41,174,350 of award payments to $AVGO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$AVGO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AVGO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVGO in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
  • Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025
  • KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025
  • CICC issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/16/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AVGO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVGO forecast page.

$AVGO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVGO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AVGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $257.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Louis Miscioscia from Daiwa set a target price of $225.0 on 04/02/2025
  • An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $267.0 on 03/07/2025
  • An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 03/07/2025
  • Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $265.0 on 12/20/2024

You can track data on $AVGO on Quiver Quantitative.

