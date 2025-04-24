$AVGO stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AVGO stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,518,650,994 of trading volume.

$AVGO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AVGO:

$AVGO insiders have traded $AVGO stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AVGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,782 institutional investors add shares of $AVGO stock to their portfolio, and 1,592 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AVGO Government Contracts

We have seen $41,174,350 of award payments to $AVGO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$AVGO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AVGO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVGO in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

CICC issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/16/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AVGO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVGO forecast page.

$AVGO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVGO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AVGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $257.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Louis Miscioscia from Daiwa set a target price of $225.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $267.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $265.0 on 12/20/2024

You can track data on $AVGO on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.