AVGO Outlook: When Should Investors Buy Broadcom Stock?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been riding high on the artificial intelligence wave that electrified the tech sector. The company’s strong position in networking infrastructure and custom AI chips for hyperscalers like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has investors salivating over its growth prospects. Couple that with the $61 billion VMware acquisition to bolster its software and cloud offerings, and it’s no wonder Broadcom stock skyrocketed 62% over the past year.

To make the stock even more appetizing, management just served up a 10-for-1 stock split. This should entice more retail investors to grab a piece of the Broadcom growth story. But before you back up the truck, let’s take a closer look under the hood.

AI Tailwinds Propel Growth

There’s no question that Broadcom is a major beneficiary of the AI boom. In the most recent quarter, the company reported a whopping 43% year-over-year revenue surge to $12.5 billion, driven by strong demand for AI networking products and custom accelerators. Semiconductor revenue jumped 6% to $7.2 billion, while the newly acquired software business saw sales skyrocket 175% to $5.3 billion.

AI demand and hyperscale spending drove the upside, and management raised full-year revenue guidance to $51 billion. Analysts are equally bullish, with Rosenblatt slapping a split-adjusted $240 price target on the stock. Thus, Broadcom looks poised to continue riding this megatrend to new heights.

Risks and Headwinds to Consider

While I’m pounding the table on Broadcom’s long-term prospects, there are some near-term risks to be aware of. First and foremost, the market’s exuberance around AI has driven valuations to extremes. Broadcom stock now trades at over 65x trailing earnings, a historically rich multiple for the stock. If the AI hype starts to fizzle out, we could see a sharp correction in share price.

Integration risk from the massive VMware acquisition is another factor to monitor. While the deal expands Broadcom’s total addressable market, meshing the two distinct cultures and business models is no small feat. Any hiccups could spook investors.

There are also concerns about customer concentration, with a large chunk of revenue coming from a handful of big tech giants. Losing a major hyperscaler client could slow growth. Geopolitical tensions and export restrictions, given Broadcom’s exposure to China, also can’t be ignored.

Lastly, the semiconductor industry is notoriously cyclical. While AI provides a strong secular tailwind, a broader economic downturn could still pressure sales and margins. You need to be prepared for volatility.

The Bottom Line on Broadcom Stock

In my view, the long-term risk/reward on Broadcom stock is skewed to the upside. The company’s leading position in AI chips and infrastructure software gives it a wide moat and years of growth runway ahead. Management has a strong track record of execution and smart capital allocation.

However, given the lofty valuation and potential for near-term speed bumps, I would be cautious about chasing the stock at these levels. Investors may want to wait for a pullback to start building a position. A 10% to 20% correction from here would provide long-term investors with a more attractive entry point.

Over the next three to five years, though, I believe Broadcom will handsomely reward patient shareholders as it capitalizes on the AI revolution. The stock split makes it easier than ever for retail investors to join the ride. For those with a multi-year time horizon, Broadcom stock looks like a core growth holding with a bright future ahead. A “buy” rating is appropriate.

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a LONG position in AMZN.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer at InvestorPlace. He is a self-taught investor with a focus on growth and cyclical stocks that have strong fundamentals, value, and long-term potential. He also has an interest in high-risk, high-reward investments such as cryptocurrencies and penny stocks. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

More From InvestorPlace

The post AVGO Outlook: When Should Investors Buy Broadcom Stock? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.