AVGO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 9/20/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/20/23, Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $4.60, payable on 9/29/23. As a percentage of AVGO's recent stock price of $846.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Broadcom Inc to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when AVGO shares open for trading on 9/20/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AVGO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.17% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVGO's low point in its 52 week range is $415.0682 per share, with $923.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $850.63.

In Monday trading, Broadcom Inc shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.