Avex (TYO:7860) Price Target Increased by 9.81% to 2,111.40

The average one-year price target for Avex (TYO:7860) has been revised to 2,111.40 / share. This is an increase of 9.81% from the prior estimate of 1,922.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,090.70 to a high of 2,173.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.00% from the latest reported closing price of 1,519.00 / share.

Avex Maintains 3.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.29%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avex. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 20.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7860 is 0.02%, a decrease of 52.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.35% to 2,121K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 433K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 252K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7860 by 18.44% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 233K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 185K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 152K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

