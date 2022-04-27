SCHN

Aveva sees hit from Russia sanctions, higher costs

Paul Sandle Reuters
Industrial software company Aveva said a revenue hit from sanctions on Russia would drop through to its operating profit this year, while wage inflation, increased travel costs and investment in cloud would also take a toll.

As a result, the British company said there would be a slowdown in revenue growth compared to the financial year just ended, with a reduction in its adjusted operating profit margin before a return to growth in the following year.

Aveva also said on Wednesday that the year to end-March had ended strongly, with 18% growth in fourth-quarter revenue on a pro-forma organic constant currency basis.

It said it expected its adjusted operating margin would be just below 30%, resulting in an outcome in line with market expectations.

