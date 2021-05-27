Avery More Is The Independent Director of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) And They Just Sold 30% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Avery More, the Independent Director recently netted about US$6.2m selling shares at an average price of US$249. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 30%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SolarEdge Technologies

In fact, the recent sale by Avery More was the biggest sale of SolarEdge Technologies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$259. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 30% of Avery More's holding.

Insiders in SolarEdge Technologies didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SEDG Insider Trading Volume May 27th 2021

Insider Ownership of SolarEdge Technologies

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. SolarEdge Technologies insiders own about US$189m worth of shares (which is 1.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SolarEdge Technologies Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought SolarEdge Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for SolarEdge Technologies you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

