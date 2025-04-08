Avery Dennison's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY), headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, is a leading global materials science and digital identification solutions company. Valued at $13.4 billion by market cap, the company provides a wide range of branding and information solutions. Its products and solutions include pressure-sensitive materials, radio frequency identification (RFID) inlays, tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products. The leading labeling and packaging materials and solutions provider is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 23.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect AVY to report a profit of $2.33 per share on a diluted basis, up 1.8% from $2.29 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect AVY to report EPS of $9.96, up 5.6% from $9.43 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.2% year over year to $10.88 in fiscal 2026.

AVY stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 2.7% losses over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 23.8% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 1% uptick over the same time frame.

On Jan. 30, AVY shares closed down more than 5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.38 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.37. The company’s revenue was $2.19 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $2.20 billion. AVY expects full-year adjusted EPS to be between $9.80 and $10.20.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on AVY stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 12 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and three give a “Hold.” AVY’s average analyst price target is $217.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.6% from the current levels.

