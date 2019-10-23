Avery Dennison Trims FY19 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting preliminary, unaudited financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) trimmed the top-end of its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance range for the full year 2019.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.15 to $3.25 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.50 to $6.60 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.15 to $3.30 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $6.50 to $6.65 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $6.52 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We're confident in our ability to achieve our long-term targets, reflecting the resilience of our business and ability of our team to adapt to changing market conditions," said Mitch Butier, President and CEO.

