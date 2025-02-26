News & Insights

Stocks

Avery Dennison Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

February 26, 2025 — 02:05 pm EST

Written by Neha Panjwani for Barchart->

Mentor, Ohio-based Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) provides materials science and digital identification solutions. Valued at $15 billion by market cap, the company provides a wide range of branding and information solutions. Its products and solutions include pressure-sensitive materials such as papers, plastic films, and metal foils, as well as radio frequency identification (RFID) inlays, tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products.

Shares of this packaging giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. AVY has declined 13.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17%. In 2025, AVY stock is down marginally, compared to SPX’s 1.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Active Investor: FREE newsletter going behind the headlines on the hottest stocks to uncover new trade ideas

 

Narrowing the focus, AVY’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 19.4% over the past year. However, AVY’s marginal losses on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 3.5% dip over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 30, AVY shares closed down more than 5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.38 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.37. The company’s revenue was $2.19 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $2.20 billion. AVY expects full-year adjusted EPS to be between $9.80 and $10.20.

For fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect AVY’s EPS to grow 5.6% to $9.96 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 12 analysts covering AVY stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating, consisting of seven analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 12, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Michael Leithead maintained a “Buy” rating on AVY with a price target of $225, implying a potential upside of 20.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $219.25 represents a 17.6% premium to AVY’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $245 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 31.5%.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BCS
AVY
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.