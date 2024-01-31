News & Insights

Markets
AVY

Avery Dennison Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates; Sees Higher FY24 Earnings - Update

January 31, 2024 — 06:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $143.1 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $122.9 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $174.6 million or $2.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $2.11 billion from $2.03 billion last year.

Outlook

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company expects earnings per share of $8.65 to $9.15 and adjusted earnings per share of $9.00 to $9.50.

The Street is looking for earnings of $9.46 per share for the full year.

In fiscal 2023, earnings were $6.20 per share and adjusted earnings of $7.90 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.