Avery Dennison Names Deon Stander New CEO As Mitch Butier Is To Retire

May 24, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Avery Dennison Corp (AVY), a manufacturer of a variety of labels and functional material, announced on Wednesday, that it's Chief Executive Officer, Mitch Butier has decided to retire effective September 1, but will remain as the executive chairman. Deon Stander will take over the reins as the new chief executive officer and president of the company on the same day.

Don is serving as the Chief Operating officer currently.

Stander joined the company with its acquisition of Paxar Corporation in 2007. He has been working as the President and Chief Operating Officer since March 2022.

In premarket activity, shares of Avery Dennison were trading at $170.77, up 0.68% or $1.16 on the New York Stock Exchange.

