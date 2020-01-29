Avery Dennison Guides FY2020 Adj. Earnings In Line - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting preliminary, unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, materials science company Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance range for the full year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.75 to $7.00 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.90 to $7.15 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.04 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"For 2020, we are targeting continued progress toward our 2021 goals. We anticipate solid earnings growth, benefiting from our improved volume trend," said Mitch Butier, President and CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.