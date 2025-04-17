Avery Dennison Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Avery Dennison Corporation AVY is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results before the opening bell on April 23, 2025.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVY’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.14 billion, indicating a 0.4% dip from the year-ago figure.



The consensus estimate for AVY’s earnings has moved down in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate is pegged at $2.32 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.3%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AVY’s Earnings Surprise History

Avery Dennison’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.7%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Avery Dennison

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AVY this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here, as you can see below.



You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Avery Dennison has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: AVY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped AVY’s Q1 Performance

Avery Dennison’s first-quarter results are likely to reflect improved volumes in both of its segments. However, higher raw material, labor and freight costs are expected to have impacted the company’s margins. The impacts are anticipated to have been offset by AVY’s productivity improvement and cost-saving actions.



Our model predicts the Materials Group segment’s revenues to dip 0.6% year over year in the quarter to $1.48 billion. Higher volumes of Label Materials will be offset by currency translation. Our prediction for the Materials Group segment’s adjusted operating profit is pinned at $263 million, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 4.5%.



Our model predicts the Solutions Group segment’s revenues to be $655 million, indicating an increase of 0.1% from the prior-year quarter’s actual. Normalized growth in apparel will aid the segment’s growth. Also, the Intelligent Labels adoption is increasing in new categories, which is expected to have aided the segment’s quarterly performance. The gains are likely to have been partially offset by currency translation.



The estimate for the segment’s operating profit is pinned at $57 million, indicating an increase of 0.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Avery Dennison Stock’s Price Performance

AVY shares have dipped 18.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 22.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

