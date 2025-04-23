AVERY DENNISON Earnings Results: $AVY Reports Quarterly Earnings

AVERY DENNISON ($AVY) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $2.30 per share, missing estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $2,148,300,000, missing estimates of $2,168,718,207 by $-20,418,207.
AVERY DENNISON Insider Trading Activity
AVERY DENNISON insiders have traded $AVY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MITCHELL R BUTIER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,037 shares for an estimated $3,860,586.
- NICHOLAS COLISTO (SVP & CIO) sold 3,679 shares for an estimated $757,855
AVERY DENNISON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 323 institutional investors add shares of AVERY DENNISON stock to their portfolio, and 388 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M&T BANK CORP removed 737,966 shares (-96.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,095,577
- FMR LLC removed 361,534 shares (-39.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,653,857
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 345,470 shares (-14.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,647,801
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 250,359 shares (+12.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,849,679
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 247,423 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,300,265
- JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC added 245,638 shares (+1305.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,716,194
- AMUNDI removed 236,780 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,308,641
AVERY DENNISON Government Contracts
We have seen $16,895 of award payments to $AVY over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
AVERY DENNISON Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AVY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
AVERY DENNISON Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
AVERY DENNISON Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AVY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $220.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $226.0 on 02/03/2025
- Matt Roberts from Raymond James set a target price of $208.0 on 01/31/2025
- Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $220.0 on 01/31/2025
