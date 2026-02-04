Markets
AVY

Avery Dennison Earnings Decline In Q4; Guides Q1; Shares Up In Pre-market

February 04, 2026 — 07:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY), a materials science and digital identification solutions company, on Wednesday reported its net income declined despite higher sales in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income declined to $166.4 million from $174 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.15 versus $2.16 last year.

Adjusted net income declined to $189.4 million from $191.4 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.45 versus $2.38 last year.

Adjusted operating income rose to $281.5 million from $279.9 million in the prior year.

On average, 4 analysts had expected the company to report $2.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $367 million from $358.1 million in the previous year.

Net sales increased to $2.27 billion from $2.19 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company expects first quarter 2026 reported earnings per share of $2.27 to $2.33.

The company expects first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $2.40 to $2.46.

In the pre-market trading, Avery Dennison is 3.62% higher at $193.57 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.