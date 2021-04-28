Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Investors Are Less Pessimistic Than Expected

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 21x, you may consider Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 30.6x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Avery Dennison as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:AVY Price Based on Past Earnings April 28th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Avery Dennison.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Avery Dennison's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 74%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 109% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 8.0% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 16% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's alarming that Avery Dennison's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Avery Dennison's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Avery Dennison currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 3 warning signs for Avery Dennison that we have uncovered.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.