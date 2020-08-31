Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 01, 2020

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AVY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that AVY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $118.18, the dividend yield is 1.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVY was $118.18, representing a -16.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $141.09 and a 53.56% increase over the 52 week low of $76.96.

AVY is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). AVY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.18. Zacks Investment Research reports AVY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.54%, compared to an industry average of -36.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CUT with an increase of 31.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AVY at 4.68%.

