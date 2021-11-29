Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AVY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $213.95, the dividend yield is 1.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVY was $213.95, representing a -6.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $229.24 and a 45.15% increase over the 52 week low of $147.40.

AVY is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). AVY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.93. Zacks Investment Research reports AVY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.8%, compared to an industry average of 16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the avy Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PYZ with an increase of 6.02% over the last 100 days. CUT has the highest percent weighting of AVY at 5.23%.

