Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.9% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVY was $175.21, representing a -3.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $181.57 and a 127.66% increase over the 52 week low of $76.96.

AVY is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). AVY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.62. Zacks Investment Research reports AVY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.34%, compared to an industry average of 35.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF (SZNE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PYZ with an increase of 35.64% over the last 100 days. CUT has the highest percent weighting of AVY at 5.32%.

