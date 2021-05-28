Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.68% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $218.64, the dividend yield is 1.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVY was $218.64, representing a -3.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $226.19 and a 100.46% increase over the 52 week low of $109.07.

AVY is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP). AVY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.52. Zacks Investment Research reports AVY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.48%, compared to an industry average of 29.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (LSAF)

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large-Cap Core ETF (PQLC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PYZ with an increase of 31.09% over the last 100 days. CUT has the highest percent weighting of AVY at 5.7%.

