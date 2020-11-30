Dividends
Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AVY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.9% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $150.3, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVY was $150.3, representing a -4.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $156.82 and a 95.3% increase over the 52 week low of $76.96.

AVY is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). AVY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.26. Zacks Investment Research reports AVY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.24%, compared to an industry average of -34.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AVY as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)
  • Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTM with an increase of 34.07% over the last 100 days. CUT has the highest percent weighting of AVY at 5.56%.

