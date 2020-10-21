Avery Dennison Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $150.5 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $144.6 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $160.5 million or $1.91 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $1.73 billion from $1.76 billion last year.

Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $160.5 Mln. vs. $141.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.91 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q3): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year.

