Avery Dennison Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY):

-Earnings: $144.6 million in Q3 vs. $149.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.71 in Q3 vs. $1.69 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $141.0 million or $1.66 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.61 per share -Revenue: $1.76 billion in Q3 vs. $1.76 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 - $3.25

