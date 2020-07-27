Avery Dennison Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $79.7 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $143.4 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $106.5 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.0% to $1.53 billion from $1.80 billion last year.

Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $106.5 Mln. vs. $146.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.27 vs. $1.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q2): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year.

