Avery Dennison Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $181.7 million, or $2.25 per share. This compares with $138.3 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $188.4 million or $2.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $2.183 billion from $2.098 billion last year.

Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $181.7 Mln. vs. $138.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.25 vs. $1.71 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.183 Bln vs. $2.098 Bln last year.

