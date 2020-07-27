Avery Dennison Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AVY

In trading on Monday, shares of Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $119.63, changing hands as low as $113.62 per share. Avery Dennison Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVY's low point in its 52 week range is $76.96 per share, with $141.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.93. The AVY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

