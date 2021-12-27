Avery Dennison Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AVY

In trading on Monday, shares of Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $210.61, changing hands as high as $211.75 per share. Avery Dennison Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVY's low point in its 52 week range is $147.40 per share, with $229.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $211.65. The AVY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

