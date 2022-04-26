Avery Dennison (AVY) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates, Ups '22 View

Avery Dennison Corporation AVY reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18. The bottom line was in line year over year.



Including one-time items, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $2.50 per share.



Total revenues increased 14.5% year over year to $2,349 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,299 million. Sales were up 12.7% year over year on an organic basis.



Cost of sales in the quarter rose 17% year over year to $1,708 million. The gross profit was up 7.4% year over year to $641.3 million. The gross margin contracted to 27% in the first quarter from the prior-year quarter’s 29%.



Marketing, general and administrative expenses were $355 million compared with the $312 million incurred in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating profit amounted to around $286 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $285 million. The adjusted operating margin was 12.2% in the quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s 13.9%.

Segment Highlights

Revenues in the Label and Graphic Materials (LGM) segment increased 8% year over year to $1,480 million in the reported quarter. Label and Packaging Materials sales were up low-double digits from prior-year quarter’s levels, with stellar growth witnessed in the high-value product categories and the base business. Sales increased by high-single digits in the Graphics and Reflective Solutions businesses. On an organic basis, reported sales were up 12%. The segment’s adjusted operating profit declined 9% year on year to $204 million.



Revenues in the Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS) segment rose 41% year over year to $679 million. On an organic basis, sales were up 20%, reflecting solid growth in both the high-value categories and the base business. The segment’s adjusted operating income was $92 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $62 million.



Net sales in the Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM) segment totaled $190 million, down 1% from $192 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The figure marks a low-single-digit decline in the industrial categories and a low-double digits increase in the healthcare categories. The segment reported an adjusted operating income of $16 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $24 million.

Financial Updates

Free cash flow in the reported quarter was $73 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $182 million. The company returned $208 million in cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments in the first quarter.



Avery Dennison ended the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $147 million compared with $328 million at the end of the prior-year quarter. The company’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.35.

Guidance

Avery Dennison now expects adjusted EPS guidance for 2022 in the band of $9.45-$9.85, up from the prior guidance of $9.35-$9.75.

Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison have declined 17.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s loss of 14.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

