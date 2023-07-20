Avery Dennison (AVY) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Avery Dennison Corporation AVY is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results before the opening bell on Jul 25.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter total sales is pegged at $2.17 billion, suggesting a decline of 7.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the company’s earnings per share is pinned at $2.03, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 23.1%. The earnings estimate has moved down 0.9% in the past 60 days.

Q1 Performance

Avery Dennison’s revenues and earnings declined year over year in the first quarter of 2023. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the top line missed the same. AVY has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of -2.6%, on average.

Factors at Play

Avery Dennison has been witnessing solid demand for the labeling of non-durable consumer goods like food, beverage, home and personal care products. However, strong demand and supply constraints are likely to have elevated raw material, labor and freight costs in the quarter under review.



Nonetheless, Avery Dennison has been executing several pricing and re-engineering actions to mitigate inflationary cost pressure. It has also announced additional price increases in most of its businesses worldwide.



However, in the first quarter of 2023, apparel inventory reductions were widespread across all segments, which led to a decline in volumes. The destocking is likely to have continued in the Materials Group segment in the second quarter, as retailers work through their high inventories, model predicts that Materials Group’s organic sales will be down 7.3% year over year in the quarter.



The Solutions Group segment is likely to have benefited from solid margin expansions, driven by strength in high-value categories and the base business. However, cost and supply-chain headwinds are expected to have offset the benefits in the second quarter. We expect the segment’s organic sales to be down 3.2% year over year in the second quarter.



Currency translation is also likely to have hurt the company’s top-line growth in the quarter. We expect a 2.1% headwind from unfavorable currency translation in the second quarter of 2023.

What the Zacks Model Indicates

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Avery Dennison this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Avery Dennison has an Earnings ESP of -4.04%.



Zacks Rank: Avery Dennison currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Price Performance

Avery Dennison’s shares have gained 0.8% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 0.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

