Avery Dennison (AVY) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Lowers '22 View

Avery Dennison Corporation AVY delivered adjusted earnings of $2.46 per share in third-quarter 2022, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51. The bottom line, however, marked a 15% improvement year over year.



Including one-time items, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1.96 per share.



Total revenues increased 11.8% year over year to $2,317 million, but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,323 million.



Cost of sales in the quarter rose 11.9% year over year to $1,703.5 million. The gross profit rose 11.7% year over year to $619 million.

Avery Dennison Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Avery Dennison Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Avery Dennison Corporation Quote

Marketing, general and administrative expenses were $330.8 million compared with the $297 million incurred in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating profit was around $228 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $257 million. The adjusted operating margin was 12.4%, flat compared with the year-ago quarter.

Segment Highlights

Revenues in the Label and Graphic Materials segment increased 11.6% year over year to $1,502 million in the reported quarter. On an organic basis, sales were up 20.4%. Label and Packaging Materials saw an organic sales growth of more than 20% aided by strong growth in high-value and base product categories. The Graphics and Reflective Solutions businesses reported growth of mid-to-high single digits organically. The segment’s adjusted operating profit increased 12% year on year to $207.6 million.



Revenues in the Retail Branding and Information Solutions segment rose 17.4% year over year to $623 million. On an organic basis, sales were up 7.2%, reflecting growth in the high-value product categories. Meanwhile, sales dipped low-single digits organically in base apparel, as customers adjusted inventory levels. The segment’s adjusted operating income was $79.2 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $73.1 million.



Net sales in the Industrial and Healthcare Materials segment totaled $191.5 million, down 4% from the prior-year quarter. The segment however witnessed organic growth of 5%. The segment reported an adjusted operating income of $21 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $19 million.

Financial Updates

The company has returned $497 million in cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments in the first nine-month period of 2022 and also invested $37 million in acquisitions. AVY has also repurchased 1.8 million shares throughout the time period.



Avery Dennison ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $128 million compared with $207 million at the end of the prior-year quarter. The company’s long-term debt increased to $2,463 million from $2,800 million at the end of the prior-year quarter. The company’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.1.

Guidance

Avery Dennison now expects adjusted EPS for 2022 in the band of $9.70 to $9.85, down from the prior guidance of $9.70-$10.00.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of AVY have declined 16.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 15.1%.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Avery Dennison currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Tenaris TS, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS. While TS and EPAC sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), RS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Tenaris delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company for 2022 indicates year-over-year growth of around 120%. The estimate has moved up 3% in the past 60 days. The TS stock has risen 28% in the past year.



Enerpac Tool delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average. EPAC’s earnings estimates have increased 9% for fiscal 2023 (ending August 2023) in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 44.6%. EPAC’s shares have gained 27.1% in the past year.



Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 13.4%, on average. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 27.9% for fiscal 2022. The earnings estimates have moved up 0.1% over the past 60 days. The RS stock has gained 26% in the past year.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tenaris S.A. (TS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.