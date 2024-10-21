Avery Dennison (AVY) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison (AVY) to post quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. Revenues are expected to be $2.2 billion, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Avery Dennison metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Solutions Group' will reach $694.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Materials Group' stands at $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating income (loss)- Solutions Group' will likely reach $74.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $61.40 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating income (loss)- Materials Group' will reach $222.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $208.30 million.



Over the past month, Avery Dennison shares have recorded returns of +2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AVY will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

