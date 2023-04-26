Avery Dennison (AVY) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Lag

Avery Dennison Corporation AVY delivered adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share in first-quarter 2023, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. The bottom line marked a 29% decline year over year mainly due to the ongoing inventory reductions by the customers.



Including one-time items, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $2.39 per share.



Total revenues declined 12% year over year to $2.07 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18 billion mainly due to significant inventory destocking.



The cost of sales in the quarter dipped 11% year over year to $1,523 million. The gross profit declined 15% year over year to $542 million.



Marketing, general and administrative expenses were $334 million compared with the $355 million incurred in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating profit was around $208 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $286 million. The adjusted operating margin was 10.1%, a 210 basis point contraction from 12.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Highlights

Revenues in the Materials Group segment declined 13% year over year to $1,461 million in the reported quarter. On an organic basis, sales were down 9.3%. The segment’s adjusted operating profit fell 20% year on year to $175 million.



Revenues in the Solutions Group were down 11% year over year to $605 million. On an organic basis, sales declined 8.9%. The segment’s adjusted operating income slumped 40% year over year to $55 million.

Financial Updates

The company returned $112 million in cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments in the first quarter of 2023 and also invested $44 million in acquisitions. AVY repurchased 0.3 million shares throughout the quarter.



Avery Dennison ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $351 million compared with $147 million at the end of the prior-year comparable quarter. The company’s long-term debt was $2,911 million at the end of the quarter under review, up from $2,773 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The company’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.5.



AVY realized approximately $9 million in pre-tax savings from restructuring (net of transition costs) in 2022. The company also incurred pre-tax restructuring charges of around $18 million.

Guidance for 2023

Avery Dennison expects adjusted EPS for 2023 in the band of $8.85-$9.20, down from the previously provided guidance of $9.15-$9.55.

Price Performance

Shares of AVY have declined 1.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.9% fall.



