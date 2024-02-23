Avery Dennison (AVY) Price Target Increased by 6.39% to 228.58

The average one-year price target for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) has been revised to 228.58 / share. This is an increase of 6.39% from the prior estimate of 214.85 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 196.95 to a high of 260.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.47% from the latest reported closing price of 214.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avery Dennison. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVY is 0.25%, a decrease of 1.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 90,751K shares. The put/call ratio of AVY is 2.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,277K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,249K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,799K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,670K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 80.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,503K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,519K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,109K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 77.50% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,991K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 13.04% over the last quarter.

Avery Dennison Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avery Dennison is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion.

