Avery Dennison (AVY) Declares $0.81 Dividend

Avery Dennison said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share ($3.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $169.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.77%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 2.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avery Dennison. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVY is 0.25%, a decrease of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 88,604K shares. The put/call ratio of AVY is 9.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.94% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avery Dennison is 210.03. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $244.65. The average price target represents an increase of 23.94% from its latest reported closing price of 169.46.

The projected annual revenue for Avery Dennison is 9,642MM, an increase of 10.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,047K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,069K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 6.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,461K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,423K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 4.34% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,243K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 11.18% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,055K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 32.99% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,046K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,893K shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Avery Dennison Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avery Dennison is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion.

