Avery Dennison Appoints Danny Allouche as Interim CFO

Avery Dennison Corporation has appointed Danny G. Allouche as Interim CFO following Gregory S. Lovins’ medical leave. Allouche, previously Senior VP and Chief Strategy Officer, will maintain his strategic role alongside his new financial responsibilities. Despite the interim nature of his appointment, his compensation package remains unchanged, highlighting the company’s strategic continuity amid leadership adjustments.

