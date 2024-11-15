News & Insights

Stocks

Avery Dennison Appoints Danny Allouche as Interim CFO

November 15, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Avery Dennison ( (AVY) ) has provided an update.

Avery Dennison Corporation has appointed Danny G. Allouche as Interim CFO following Gregory S. Lovins’ medical leave. Allouche, previously Senior VP and Chief Strategy Officer, will maintain his strategic role alongside his new financial responsibilities. Despite the interim nature of his appointment, his compensation package remains unchanged, highlighting the company’s strategic continuity amid leadership adjustments.

See more insights into AVY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.