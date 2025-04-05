The Average Social Security Benefit Is Way Lower Than You Would Expect. Here's Why.

Social Security provides crucial financial support for elderly Americans. However, it's really important that you don't overestimate what these benefits will do for you in your retirement.

Unfortunately, many people assume Social Security will provide more income than it actually does. A quick look at the average benefit will show you the truth.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

And, while the number may shock you, it's far better to know early on that the program isn't going to be enough to live on than to discover this once you reach retirement age and hope to start relying on your payments.

Here's what the average Social Security benefit is in 2025

According to the Social Security Administration, the average monthly retirement check in 2025 totals $1,976. That means any senior who receives the average benefit will have an annual income from Social Security of $23,712.

Considering that retirees are typically told to try to replace at least 70% of pre-retirement earnings (and ideally closer to 80% or 90%), an annual check of $23,712 simply is not going to cut it for the majority of Americans. That's especially true when you consider the Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that full-time workers earned a median income of $1,192 per week in the fourth quarter of 2024.

So living off $23,712 per year isn't sustainable, not just because it doesn't replace enough pre-retirement income, but also because of the high out-of-pocket costs many retirees face. Older Americans have more debt than past generations, and they face high healthcare and housing costs.

And projections for future investment returns are lower, which has prompted experts from Morningstar to now suggest that a safe withdrawal rate from retirement accounts is now just 3.7% compared to the 4% rule that applied in the past.

Sadly, many people also earn less than this average monthly benefit. And those who earn more will still find themselves facing a significant funding shortfall compared to their pre-retirement wages.

That's especially true for higher earners, as Social Security benefits are progressive. Those who make more money get less of their income replaced when their benefit is calculated.

Why is the average Social Security benefit so low?

If you assumed the program's benefits provided more income to live on than this, you aren't alone. Many people plan for Social Security to be a primary source of retirement funds.

Unfortunately, the program wasn't designed to ensure seniors wouldn't need other retirement savings. When Social Security was created, it was intended to be one of three legs on a "stool" that supports older Americans. A pension and retirement savings were the other two legs.

Pensions have become very hard for workers to get, so with only two remaining sources of income for retirees -- retirement savings and Social Security -- it's vitally important that those who want a comfortable retirement get serious about saving for their future.

You should aim to have a nest egg big enough to replace about 40% to 50% of your pre-retirement earnings. So, when combined with Social Security, your retirement income and retirement benefits will come close to replacing what you were earning and will allow you to live the comfortable lifestyle you deserve.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.