The Average Social Security Benefit Is Just Months Away From a Historic Milestone

Key Points

The average Social Security benefit as of March 2026 was $2,079 per month.

The average annual benefit could soon exceed $25,000 for the first time.

Many seniors will still need other income sources to cover their retirement costs.

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You usually only see Social Security benefit increases once per year when the latest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) takes effect. This takes place with the December payments, which go out in January of the following year.

But the average Social Security benefit continues to rise throughout the rest of the year as new beneficiaries, often with higher average incomes, apply. These increases are smaller -- often just a few dollars per month -- but they add up over time. And they're likely to help the average check reach a historic milestone in a few short months.

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Average annual benefits are set to reach historic highs

The average monthly retirement benefit as of March 2026 is $2,079.49. This amounts to about $24,954 per year. This is already a record high, but we should see that number cross the $25,000 threshold for the first time in the next month or two.

Average monthly payments need to reach $2,083.33 per month to hit this mark, which is definitely doable. But we won't know exactly when we've reached this milestone until the Social Security Administration releases its updated data.

It's worth noting that many Social Security beneficiaries already receive more than $25,000 in annual income from the program, and many more will have to wait a while longer to reach this milestone. The average benefit is just that -- an average.

What to do if your checks don't go far enough

Benefits may be at their highest levels, but they still don't go far enough for many. This is especially true if you live in an area with a high cost of living. Ideally, you'd be able to supplement your checks with personal savings or a pension. But many people don't have other income sources to fall back on.

If you haven't signed up yet and can afford to wait, you can delay your Social Security application. This increases your monthly benefits gradually until you qualify for your largest checks at age 70.

If you've already applied, suspending your benefits is an option. Contact the Social Security Administration to learn how. This temporarily stops your checks once you reach your FRA. During the time you're not receiving money from the program, your benefit will grow.

When that's not an option, you may have to explore other strategies to make ends meet. This could include taking on a part-time job or seeing if you qualify for other government benefits. Together with your Social Security checks, this could give you enough money to cover your essential costs.

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