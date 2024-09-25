This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 70

The Social Security Administration (SSA) releases a publication once a year called the Social Security Statistical Supplement. Among other things, it contains data about the benefits being paid out, including a list of how much the average beneficiary is receiving by age.

Americans can choose to start collecting Social Security at any time between ages 62 and 70, and your monthly benefit can be significantly higher if you wait as long as possible. With that in mind, here's how much the average 70-year-old retired worker receives, and why you'd probably get even more if you wait until that age to claim your benefit.

The average Social Security benefit at age 70

As of the latest data (December 2023), the average 70-year-old retired worker receives a Social Security benefit of $2,037.54 per month, or about $24,450 per year. This is significantly higher than the overall average retired-worker's Social Security benefit of $1,905 per month.

One important thing to point out is that this is the average benefit for all current Social Security beneficiaries who are 70 years old -- not just those who started collecting Social Security at 70. In other words, it includes people who started collecting at 62, 63, 64 years old, etc., who now happen to be 70 years old, and this brings the average down significantly.

If we only consider 70-year-old people who waited beyond their full retirement age to start collecting benefits -- but not necessarily until age 70 -- the average is significantly higher, at $2,916.32 per month, or nearly $35,000 per year. Of this group, the average primary insurance amount -- or how much they would have received at full retirement age -- is $2,399.39.

The numbers are clear. It can pay to wait to claim Social Security if you don't need the money.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.