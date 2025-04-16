This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 69

With any luck, our retirement years will be pleasant, as we do more of the things we've always wanted to do while living off retirement savings and Social Security. Before you retire, though, learn how much to expect from Social Security.

Here's the simplest answer: As of February, the average monthly retirement benefit was $1,981 -- or around $23,750 annually.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Here is a more detailed answer, featuring recent average monthly benefits for recipients of various ages. Note that 69-year-olds are collecting, on average, around $2,040 per month, or about $24,500 annually.

Age Average Benefit, All Average Benefit, Men Average Benefit, Women 62 $1,342 $1,486 $1,207 65 $1,611 $1,785 $1,453 67 $1,930 $2,143 $1,719 69 $2,040 $2,267 $1,817 70 $2,148 $2,390 $1,909 72 $2,117 $2,343 $1,894 75 $2,065 $2,278 $1,857 80 $2,006 $2,206 $1,816

When you look more closely, you'll see that women tend to receive less in benefits. That's because they've often earned less than men and many times have been out of the workforce for a while, caring for others.

Even if you're a man, you may be discouraged by these numbers, finding them insufficient. If so, take heart, because there are multiple ways to increase your future Social Security benefits. A key way to do so is to delay claiming them. Various studies have found that waiting until age 70 is the best move for most folks.

Still, Social Security will likely never provide all you need. So aim to set up multiple income streams for your retirement -- perhaps via dividends, annuities, and/or interest. You might also work part-time for the first few years of retirement for some extra income. Delaying your retirement for a few years is another powerful move.

For a clearer estimate of how much you can expect from Social Security, set up a my Social Security account at the Social Security Administration (SSA) website.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.